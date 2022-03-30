Food & Drink

RoboBurger autonomous kitchen opens for customers

Undated file photo of a hamburger made by the RoboBurger. (RoboBurger)

NEW JERSEY -- You can now get a hamburger -- made by a robot in a vending machine.

RoboBurger is an artificially intelligent, self-operating, kitchen that includes all the processes of a restaurant. It measures 12 square feet, plugs into a traditional wall socket, has a refrigerator, an automated griddle and cleaning system.

The robot uses a five-step cooking process similar to what chefs use in quick service restaurants. The robo-chef grills the patty, toasts the bun, dispenses condiments, assembles the burger, and delivers it all in about six minutes. The price per hamburger is $6.99.

The company says it uses the "best" ingredients possible including grass-fed Angus beef and Wisconsin cheddar.

The first RoboBurger is up and running at a New Jersey mall. It will also soon be heading to airports, malls, colleges, offices, factories, and military bases across the country.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew jerseyrobotsfoodfast food restauranttechnologyhamburger
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hero NYC pizzeria owner, dad stabbed while breaking up robbery
Woman smashes taxi cab window with cinder block in NYC robbery
Academy emergency meeting expected on possible Will Smith punishment
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Shoplifting suspect tried to stab security guard with syringe: NYPD
Mayor Adams to unveil plan to combat NYC homelessness
Man convicted of Chanel robbery in SoHo facing 40 years behind bars
Show More
Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism
AccuWeather: Sun then clouds, some sprinkles
MTA Hero: Bus driver helps reunite lost elderly man with family
NYC Mayor Adams to sign rent stabilization bill
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
More TOP STORIES News