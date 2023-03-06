1 dead, several others injured after Rochester concertgoers push toward venue's exit: Police

ROCHESTER, New York (WABC) -- One person killed and several more injured at a concert in Rochester Sunday night.
Police say they found multiple victims at the city's Main Street Armory just after 11.
Officials believe this incident was the result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits after concertgoers thought they heard gunshots.
There was no evidence of a shooting.
Officials say that aside from the person that died, two others are in critical condition.
Rappers Glo-Rilla and Finesse-2-tymes were performing at the venue.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.