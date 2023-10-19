Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson attended the Rockettes rehearsal and met some of the newest members.

Radio City Rockettes ready their famous kicks for the holiday season

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's a sign the holidays are right around the corner, the Radio City Rockettes are rehearsing.

Opening day is just 67 days away for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular.

The Rockettes are getting their high kicks ready!

Eyewitness News Reporter Kemberly Richardson got an inside look at their rehearsal.

They were working on portions of the reimagined lyrical number "Dance of the Frost Fairies," new choreography from the "Christmas Lights" finale, and the iconic kicks from fan-favorite number "New York at Christmas."

This year, the Rockettes line welcomed 14 new Rockettes from ten states, including New York and New Jersey.

All of the new Rockettes came through Rockettes Conservatory, the dance company's no-fee, week-long intensive training program that serves as an inclusive talent pipeline for the Rockettes.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC.

Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 70 million people from around the world.

ALSO READ | Man squashes competition, breaks world record with 2,749-pound gourd

Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Eric Risberg

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.