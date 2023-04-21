Rockland County officials vow to hold CSX accountable for wildfire

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Officials in Rockland County vow to hold the CSX rail line responsible for the series of brush fires that impacted more than 50 acres across the county last week.

Authorities believe sparks from the rail line's train sparked the fires that threatened homes and residents.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Officials say the fires are the latest example of the need for more railroad safety regulations.

In response, they are now demanding that CSX reimburse anyone affected by the fires.

"We expect them to hold their end up to be accountable to the people of this community," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

In a statement, CSX said, "While the investigation into the brush fires in Rockland County continues, the latest information that CSX has reviewed shows that at least some aspects of the fires appear to have ignited around the time in which our train came through the area."

"We have and will continue working with the affected communities of Haverstraw, Congers and Stony Point, including affected and concerned residents," the statement continued.

Nearly two dozen fires broke out last Friday, burning from Tompkins Cove to Congers, as temperatures soared nearly 90 degrees.

On Wednesday, New York State Senator Bill Webber introduced a bill that would amends the state's transportation law, and as a result increase the penalties for violations of the rules and regulations related to braking systems, steering components, coupling devices and the transportation of hazardous materials.

