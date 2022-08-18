Rockland County declares Stage II water emergency, limits usage

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Rockland County officials declared a Stage II water emergency beginning Thursday, implementing mandatory restrictions on water use.

County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert made the announcement, saying dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River.

That has limited the use of Veolia's Ramapo Valley Well Field, a significant source of water for Rockland residents.

Rockland encountered a similar issue in 2016, and out of an abundance of caution -- in tandem with recommendations from water suppliers -- the county is taking proactive measures to preserve water usage.

The water saving measures, which primarily impact outdoor water usage, apply to all residents and businesses, regardless of whether the water is from a public supplier or private well.

The restrictions are as follows:

Lawns

Lawns may be watered twice a week only on specified days. Properties with odd numbered addresses may water lawns during specific hours only on Mondays and Thursdays, and properties with even numbered addresses may water lawns during specific hours on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Watering hours are between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. for automatic, in-ground irrigation systems.

For manual sprinklers or hose fed irrigation, the hours are between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Gardens & Landscape

Flower gardens, vegetable gardens and landscaped areas (trees, shrubs, potted plants or other outdoor plants) can be watered during specified hours every other day of the month according to property address.

Properties with odd numbered addresses may water on odd days of the month, and properties with even numbered addresses may water on even days of the month.

Watering hours are between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. for automatic, in-ground irrigation systems. For manual sprinklers or hose fed irrigation, the hours are between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Other Restrictions:

--Nursery facilities and golf courses may exercise a water conservation plan, that is compliant with Article V of the Rockland County Sanitary Code, in lieu of the specified watering restrictions. The conservation plan must reduce average monthly usage by 10%. In addition, all water use at golf courses shall occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. except for hand-watering of greens.

--Water may not be used to wash any paved surfaces (public or private) such as streets, sidewalks, driveways, tennis courts, garages, parking areas and patios, except as required for an emergency.

--Water will not be served in restaurants unless the patron requests it.

--The use of flow-through (non-recycled) fountains, artificial waterfalls and reflecting pools is not allowed.

--Water cannot be used for flushing sewers or hydrants except for emergencies.

--All water leaks must be repaired within 48 hours.

--No bulk water supply from any source within the county may be exported outside the county.

Officials say to continue to use water efficiently indoors, with low-flow shower heads and toilets, fix any leaks, sweep rather than wash paved surfaces, run only full loads in washing machines and dish washers, don't use toilets to dispose of tissues, and consider switching to high-efficiency appliances when it's time for replacement.

Residents can notify the health department of water leaks or water being used outside the allowable schedule by filling out a complaint form on the county website.

