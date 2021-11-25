NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison to retire at end of de Blasio's term

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11269729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on surveillance video released after the two officers were shot in a struggle with the suspect.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Rodney Harrison, a scrappy undercover officer who rose through the NYPD's ranks from cadet to Chief of Department, is retiring at the end of the de Blasio administration, the NYPD announced this morning.Harrison is a 30-year-veteran of the New York City Police Department whose career began in June of 1991.Born and raised in New York City, he grew up in Rochdale Village in Jamaica, Queens, where, at the urging of his father, he came to view a career in law enforcement as an opportunity to create positive change for residents across New York City.Harrison is the only Member of the Service who has risen from the rank of Cadet to Chief of Department."Rodney has been not only a trusted advisor, and friend, but exactly the kind of innovative leader our city and our department has needed in these challenging times," said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in a statement. "He has performed in every rank - from patrol officer, to undercover officer displaying tremendous valor, to Chief of Department - with knowledge, skill, integrity, and a great passion for our continuing mission to always protect life and property and to build lasting relationships with those we serve. We will miss him, but we wish him well."----------