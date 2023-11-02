Rodney Harrison says he will be "stepping down" as Suffolk County police commissioner

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Rodney Harrison says he is planning to step down as Suffolk County police commissioner.

Harrison confirmed his resignation to Eyewitness News on Thursday night.

The 54-year-old informed Suffolk County officers of his plans in an internal memo.

Harrison served for nearly 2 years, becoming the first Black police commissioner in the department's history after assuming office on December 31, 2021.

Among Harrison's accomplishments were helping the department crack the infamous Gilgo Beach murders case. Before taking the commissioner job he vowed to capture a suspect in that case which had gone unsolved for over a decade.

Harrison told officers he will inform Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Friday about his decision to resign.

Bellone, a Democrat, is not running for re-election this Tuesday due to term limits.

It comes as a red wave has washed away Democratic seats in Suffolk County in recent years.

Prior to being promoted to commissioner, Harrison served as NYPD chief of department for about 9 months. He previously served as NYPD chief of detectives from December 1, 2019 to March 29, 2021.

It's not yet clear why Harrison has decided to resign.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

