abc7NY Apps for Connected TV, Mobile News, Echo

Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather and traffic with the ABC7 New York app. Get the top local headlines for the New York area, as well as news from around the U.S. and the world.

DOWNLOAD OUR STREAMING APPS



Now, stream content from ABC7 in New York on your home devices, including Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. Our new apps give viewers in the New York area and across the country free access to Eyewitness News, including breaking news, live newscasts, and weather reports. The app also serves up original broadcast programs, exclusive specials, and digital content from abc7NY.com and ABC's Localish.

To download the free app, search "ABC7 New York" on your home streaming devices.
Visit our Amazon Fire App page

ACCUWEATHER APP



Stay connected to the latest weather conditions with AccuWeather. AccuWeather provides innovative forecasts, customized content, and engaging video presentations across smartphones and tablets via award-winning AccuWeather mobile apps, plus connected devices, including connected cars, smart homes, and connected appliances, demonstrating AccuWeather's expansive multi-platform digital reach.
AMAZON ECHO


Let Alexa read you the day's top stories from ABC7 Eyewitness News New York. The ABC7 New York Flash Briefing reads you the top news stories from New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York Area. By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

WATCH ABC APP
Experience ABC - anytime, anywhere. Whether you're at home or out and about, you can enjoy your favorite ABC TV shows, sports, and local news and weather on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - LIVE* and ON DEMAND. Click here to find out more.
AFFILIATE APPS
ABCNews | ESPN
