Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits Staten Island to talk about protecting law and order

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in New York City Monday to meet with members of law enforcement.

Governor DeSantis is expected to take part in a discussion on Staten Island about protecting law and order.

This comes amid speculation that DeSantis will be announcing his run for the presidency later this spring.

Things are expected to kick off at Prive at about 8 a.m.

DeSantis has visited New York a few times in the last several months; He was on Long Island back in October to campaign for Republican Lee Zeldin during his run for governor of New York.

The last time he was in New York City was last June for a conference of conservative Jewish leaders.

At the time, some New Yorkers made it clear they didn't want the Republican governor there.

Gay rights advocates and others protested the event and tried unsuccessfully to get the event canceled.

It's worth noting Staten island is unique in that it's the only borough that supported Former President Trump during the 2020 and 2016 elections.

Meanwhile, Trump has not been shy about his dislike for DeSantis, taking to social media to criticize the governor, but the two could be facing off if DeSantis announces his run for the presidency, as expected.

