Ron Rice, longest-serving black legislator in NJ, dies at 77

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Former New Jersey State Senator Ron Rice will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Services are set at the Perry Funeral Home in Newark.
Rice was the longest-serving black legislator in the state's history. He held his senate seat for more than 36 years.
Before that, he served as Newark deputy mayor, a city councilmember and a detective in the police department.
Rice was 77-years old.
ALSO READ | New Jersey veteran brings therapy ducks to senior living facilities
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.