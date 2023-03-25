Ron Rice, longest-serving black legislator in NJ, dies at 77

Before his time as a senator, Rice served as Newark deputy mayor, a city councilmember and a detective in the police department.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Former New Jersey State Senator Ron Rice will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Services are set at the Perry Funeral Home in Newark.

Rice was the longest-serving black legislator in the state's history. He held his senate seat for more than 36 years.

Before that, he served as Newark deputy mayor, a city councilmember and a detective in the police department.

Rice was 77-years old.

