Driver kills pedestrian in Suffolk County hit-and-run; police release surveillance video of suspect

RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are looking to identify and find the driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run in Ronkonkoma.

Officials say the incident happened on at 8 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Robert Twiford parked his car at exit 60 on the eastbound ramp of the Long Island Expressway. He got out of his vehicle and was hit by an another car, officials said.

Twiford died from his injuries. The driver who hit him drove off from the scene.

Suffolk County police released surveillance video of the driver, moments after he fled the scene, who stopped on Garrity Avenue to get out of his vehicle and check the damage.

The video was taken a half a mile from the initial hit-and-run crash.

