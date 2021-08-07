2nd arrest made in deadly 4th of July party shooting on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County have made a second arrest in a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July party in Roosevelt.

Lawrence Sims, 29, is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Last week, 34-year-old Michael Wright was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police say gunfire erupted after an altercation between two groups on Hudson Avenue near Nassau Road.



The shooting killed 27-year-old Tavon Greenhill of Hempstead.

A 31-year-old woman from Uniondale was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a 21-year-old man from Hempstead was also injured but was stable.

The shooting happened in front of families with children all out in the neighborhood just enjoying the 4th of July holiday.

