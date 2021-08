2nd arrest made in deadly 4th of July party shooting on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County have made a second arrest in a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July party in Roosevelt.Lawrence Sims, 29, is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.Last week, 34-year-old Michael Wright was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.Police say gunfire erupted after an altercation between two groups on Hudson Avenue near Nassau Road.The shooting killed 27-year-old Tavon Greenhill of Hempstead.A 31-year-old woman from Uniondale was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while a 21-year-old man from Hempstead was also injured but was stable.The shooting happened in front of families with children all out in the neighborhood just enjoying the 4th of July holiday.----------