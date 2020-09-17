Watch a Rosh Hashanah Celebration in New York City on abc7NY

WABC-TV is partnering with Tamid The Downtown Synagogue in New York City to bring a Rosh Hashanah Celebration on Saturday to our audience across the Tri-State area.
Rabbi Darren Levine will give a sermon on personal reflections and play sacred Hebrew music by the synagogue's choir for an hour-long special that will stream on abc7NY.com at 10 a.m. and air on Localish (Channel 7.2 over the air, check listings for cable channels) at 1 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah, meaning "head of the year" or "first of the year," begins on Friday, September 18 and ends on the evening of Sunday, September 20, 2020 this year.
The festival begins on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which falls during September or October.
Rosh Hashanah commemorates the creation of the world. It marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement.
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are the two "High Holy Days" in the Jewish religion.