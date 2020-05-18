SUV crash leaves multiple people dead in Rutherford, NJ

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple people have been killed after an SUV crashed into the rear of a construction vehicle on westbound Route 3 in Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night.

Investigators said the SUV struck the rear of a front loader in the westbound lanes, near Ridge Road, just before 11:00 p.m.

The crash occurred at the location of an ongoing construction project

Westbound Route 3 has been shut down and traffic diverted to northbound Route 17.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office and the Rutherford Police Department are investigating the crash
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rutherfordnew jerseycar crashcar accidentnew jerseynew jersey newsaccidenttraffictraffic accidentpolicecrash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Non-essential retail stores set to open Monday in NJ - with restrictions
NYC's Just Sam is the new American Idol
AccuWeather: Cloudier and cooler
Tropical storm Arthur moves closer to the Carolinas
1 dead after trapped inside burning home in NJ
NYPD will stop parties outside bars, mayor says
Show More
NYC beaches will not reopen for Memorial Day weekend
Cuomo takes COVID-19 test, explains NY rapid testing capacity
Manhattan artist pays tribute to healthcare workers with mural
Capital, Western NY regions hit criteria to reopen
Key indicators falling, but NYC beaches will remain closed
More TOP STORIES News