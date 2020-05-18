SUV crash leaves multiple people dead in Rutherford, NJ

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple people have been killed after an SUV crashed into the rear of a construction vehicle on westbound Route 3 in Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night.Investigators said the SUV struck the rear of a front loader in the westbound lanes, near Ridge Road, just before 11:00 p.m.The crash occurred at the location of an ongoing construction projectWestbound Route 3 has been shut down and traffic diverted to northbound Route 17.The Bergen County Prosecutors Office and the Rutherford Police Department are investigating the crash