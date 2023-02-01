Downed utility pole and wires shut down Route 3 in Secaucus

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A downed utility pole with live wires has shut down all lanes of Route 3 in Secaucus.

It happened before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on highway, which is just west of the New Jersey Turnpike Eastern Spur.

Secaucus Police said the incident has left wires across the road.

Motorists are being advised to follow posted detours or plan an alternate route.

This breaking story will be updated.

