Route 440 closed for 2 weeks in Jersey City, Bayonne for emergency repairs

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Route 440 in New Jersey is now closed for the next two weeks for emergency utility repairs in Jersey City and Bayonne.

The work is also impacting traffic on Route 1 &9 Truck in Jersey City.

The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority is now performing 24/7 emergency repair work on Route 440 to replace sewer pipes that have partially collapsed.

Route 440 southbound is detoured from Communipaw Avenue to Danforth Avenue.

There is no access to Route 440 from both northbound and southbound Route 1 &9 Truck at the Communipaw and Route 440 Intersection.

Route 440 northbound is detoured from Route 185 at the city line of Bayonne and Jersey City (north of NJTA Exit 141) to Danforth Avenue in Jersey City.

The construction dates are tentative due to the nature of the project and potential weather.

No trucks are allowed to drive through Country Village or any other side roads.

All truck routes are marked for detours.

For detour routes, see the Route 440 Closure details on the JCMUA website.

