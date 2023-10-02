At least four people were injured in the crash between four cars and one truck. John Del Giorno was over the scene in Newscopter 7.

At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Marlboro; southbound lanes of Route 9 closed

MARLBORO, Monmouth County (WABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the southbound lanes of Route 9 in Marlboro, New Jersey.

Newscopter 7 is over the scene at County Road 520.

An accident involving at least four cars and one truck spilled into the intersection.

Officials have not confirmed what exactly caused the crash, but they say at least four people are injured.

All southbound lanes have been closed, starting at Texas Road to Union Hill Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

