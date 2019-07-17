Row of power poles topple over, some onto parked cars in Kew Gardens

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A row of power poles fell down in Kew Gardens Hills, Queens Wednesday morning.
The fallen poles have left power lines strewn across the intersection at Kissena Boulevard and 73rd Avenue. They toppled just after 4 a.m.
Some of the poles and wires are on parked cars. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The intersection will be closed for an extended cleanup.
Con Edison reports that 246 customers have lost power near the scene.
It is not yet known how long it will take to restore power, or what caused the poles to fall down.
