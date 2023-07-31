Central Park carriage horses to get royal treatment from former Buckingham Palace expert coachman

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- New York City carriage horses in Central Park can now expect some royal treatment.

The carriage drivers' union hired a horse expert who once worked at the stables at Buckingham Palace.

Tristan Aldrich was hired to monitor the horses, promote good practices for the drivers, and report any issues he sees, officials announced during a press conference Monday.

He will work closely with the TWU Local 100 Safety Committee.

Aldrich has decades of experience.

"All the work in London that I did with the Palace horses, we were on the road all the time, Central London through Victoria, and right around the Palace, trooping the color, and changing the guards," Aldrich said.

The carriage horses will be checked on once a week in the 843-arce park by Aldrich to assess their physical condition, flag any concerns, and promote best practices to the drivers who are represented by the union.

ALSO READ | Line of migrants sleeping outside stretches around Roosevelt Hotel's Midtown block

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.