What to know about the British royal line of succession

Prince William is the heir apparent to the British throne. His eldest son, Prince George of Wales, is second in line.

LONDON -- With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, there is a new line of succession to the British throne.

Elizabeth's first-born, Charles, became king after she died on Sept. 8, 2022. Charles will be officially crowned during his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6. And as he takes his place on the throne, members of his direct family, including his sons Princes William and Harry, are now higher in the line of succession.

King Charles III is the current monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

In general, succession falls to the first-born child of the heir and their children, followed by the next oldest sibling of the heir and their offspring and so on. That's why, for instance, Charles' children and grandchildren are ahead in line of his oldest brother, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Other rules make the order more complicated.

Under British laws established in the late 1600s and early 1700s, the succession to the throne can be regulated by Parliament, which can remove monarchs for "misgovernment," according to the royal family's website.

In order to be king or queen, the sovereign must be in communion with the Church of England and must promise to uphold the Protestant succession.

In 2013, a law called the Succession to the Crown Act ended the centuries-old practice of a younger son superseding an elder daughter in the line of succession.

The act, which applies to royals born after Oct. 28, 2011, also ended the provisions by which those who marry Roman Catholics are disqualified from the line of succession. The changes came into full effect in March 2015.

As a result of the act Princess Charlotte of Wales, the daughter of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Prince of Wales, is ahead in the line of succession over her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales.

As a ruler, the British monarch serves as the head of state, within the limits of the constitution.

A new sovereign ascends to the throne upon the death of the previous monarch.

After the monarch's death, the Accession Council, a ceremonial body, is expected to meet at St. James's Palace in London as soon as possible to formally proclaim the accession of the successor to the throne and witness the statutory oath.

If the monarch is still a child when succeeding to the throne, a regent is appointed to perform the royal functions until the monarch turns 18. The same can happen if the monarch is absent or incapacitated, according to the royal family's official website.

Here is the current line of succession to the British throne, as listed on the royal family's official website.

1. William, Prince of Wales

William, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne. He is the eldest son of King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, and Diana, the late Princess of Wales. Samir Hussein/WireImage

2. Prince George of Wales

Prince George of Wales is second in line to the throne. He is the first child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is third in line to the throne. She is the second child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. The Princess of Wales via AP

4. Prince Louis of Wales

Prince Louis of Cambridge is fourth in line to the throne. He is the third child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Millie Pilkington/The Prince and Princess of Wales via AP

5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is fifth in line to the throne. He is the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, the late Princess of Wales. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

6. Prince Archie of Sussex

Prince Archie of Sussex is sixth in line to the throne. He is the first child of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

7. Princess Lilibet of Sussex

Princess Lilibet of Sussex is seventh in line to the throne. She is the second child of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Misan Harriman, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 2022

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is eighth in line to the throne. He is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, former Duke of Edinburgh. Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File

9. Princess Beatrice of York (Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi)

Princess Beatrice of York is ninth in line to the throne. She is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie of York (Mrs. Jack Brooksbank)

Princess Eugenie of York is 11th in line to the throne. She is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

12. Master August Brooksbank

August Brooksbank is currently 12th in line to the throne. He is the child of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

13. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is 13th in line to the throne. He is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the former Duke of Edinburgh. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

14. James, Earl of Wessex

James, Earl of Wessex, is 14th in line to the throne. He is the first child of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife, Sophie Rhys-Jones. Karwai Tang/WireImage

15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is 15th in line to the throne. She is the second child of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife, Sophie Rhys-Jones. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

16. Anne, Princess Royal

Anne, Princess Royal, is 16th in line to the throne. She is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, former Duke of Edinburgh. Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP

17. Mr. Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips is 17th in line to the throne. He is the eldest child and only son of Anne, Princess Royal, and her first husband, Capt. Mark Phillips. Samir Hussein/WireImage

18. Miss Savannah Phillips

Savannah Phillips is 18th in line to the throne. She is the first child of Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn Kelly. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

19. Miss Isla Phillips

Isla Phillips is 19th in line to the throne. She is the second child of Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn Kelly. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

20. Zara Tindall (Mrs. Michael Tindall)

Zara Tindall is 20th in line to the throne. She is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and her first husband, Capt. Mark Phillips. AP Photo/Scott Heppell

21. Miss Mia Tindall

Mia Tindall is 21st in line to the throne. She is the first child of Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

22. Miss Lena Tindall

Lena Tindall is 22nd in line to the throne. She is the second child of Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall. Getty Images

23. Master Lucas Tindall