rudy giuliani

Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, Trump tweets

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19.

".@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" the president tweeted Sunday, repeating baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump had not reported on the 76-year-old's condition.

Giuliani continues to lead Trump's legal challenges in an attempt to block Joe Biden's victory, despite mounting losses in court. Attorney General William Barr even told the Associated Press that the Justice Department uncovered no widespread fraud.

As recently as Thursday, Giuliani was at the Georgia state capitol, where he asked lawmakers to overturn the state's election results and select their own electors. Video shows Giuliani entering the capitol without a mask and high-fiving a supporter.

On Wednesday, he appeared at a four-hour Michigan legislative hearing to argue that fraud had occurred.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldrudy giulianipresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RUDY GIULIANI
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump's behalf
Former golf pro pleads guilty in Rudy Giuliani associates' case
Guiliani associate, Kushner friend arrested on stalking charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GM arrested after driving off, injuring officer who held on to car for 100 yards
Some NYC schools prepare to reopen Monday with new rules
Melee between street performers breaks out in Times Square: Witnesses
FedEx driver surprises boy on route with new basketball, hoop
1 of 2 US marshals wounded in NYC shootout released from hospital
Schools confront 'off the rails' numbers of failing grades
Christmas tree-lighting in Bethlehem a muted, virtual event
Show More
COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution
Man accused of sex trafficking kids after undercover investigation
COVID Live Updates: U.S. surpasses 280,000 deaths
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
Giraffes stranded on flooded island saved by rescue crew: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News