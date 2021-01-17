Rudy Giuliani to work on President Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9733925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A naked man was electrocuted after a fight at a subway station in Harlem.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says he will be a part of President Donald Trump's defense team in his upcoming impeachment trial.Giuliani spoke to ABC News about the defense, saying he plans to argue that the president's widely debunked claims of voter fraud are true and that they did not incite violence."I'm involved right now ... that's what I'm working on," Giuliani told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl.A few hours later, Giuliani -- who led the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results -- was spotted at the White House.Giuliani's involvement in Trump's impeachment defense comes as many of the lawyers involved in the president's first impeachment, including White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputies and outside lawyers Jay Sekulow and Jane and Marty Raskin, do not plan to return for the second trial.Along with Trump, Giuliani spoke at the Jan. 6 rally ahead of the Capitol attack, where he urged the crowd to engage in "trial by combat." Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died when pro-Trump supporters marched to the Capitol following the rally and forced their way into the building in an effort to keep members of Congress from certifying the presidential election for president-elect Joe Biden.If the effort to dismiss the impeachment article fails, Giuliani also said he wouldn't rule out the president testifying.----------