Rudy Giuliani slapped inside Staten Island supermarket

EMBED >More News Videos A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Former mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday.Police say it happened at the store on 3010 Veterans Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.Giuliani refused medical attention.The person who slapped him was taken into custody. Charges are currently pending.