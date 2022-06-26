Rudy Giuliani slapped inside Staten Island supermarket

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Former mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday.

Police say it happened at the store on 3010 Veterans Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Giuliani refused medical attention.



The person who slapped him was taken into custody. Charges are currently pending.

----------
