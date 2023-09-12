Howard Safir, former NYPD and fire commissioner, dies at 81

Howard Safir, who led the NYPD from 1996 to 2000 in the Giuilani administration, has died at the age of 81.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York City Police Commissioner Howard Safir died Monday.

He led the NYPD from 1996 to 2000 while Rudy Giuliani was mayor. Before he was commissioner of the NYPD, Safir was the fire commissioner from 1994 to 1996.

Safir died in Maryland at 81 years old. His cause of death is not yet known.

Safir's funeral will be held September 20 in Maryland, and celebration of life will be held in New York City at a later date, said his son, Adam Safir.

ALSO READ | FDNY to add 43 names to 9/11 memorial wall, 2nd largest addition since inception

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.