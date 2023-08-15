Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani indicted by Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was indicted Monday night, along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others, related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, according to multiple sources.

The indictment was handed down following a two-and-a-half-year investigation.

Among the defendants were Giuliani, who served as Trump's personal attorney, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced his efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.

"Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump," the indictment's introduction says.

"That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states," it says.

If former President Donald Trump is charged, it would mark the fourth indictment of the former president, who already faces federal charges in the special counsel's Jan. 6 and classified documents probes, as well as the Manhattan DA's hush money case. Prior to Trump, no former or current president had ever been indicted.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.