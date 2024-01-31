Russian figure skater doping scandal: US Winter Olympians hope for recognition in Paris

SAN FRANCISCO -- Team USA will retroactively receive the gold medal for the team skating competition at the Beijing Winter Games in 2022. Team USA member Madison Hubbell said that she hopes for a long-delayed podium ceremony this summer at the Paris Summer Games.

Hubbell and her ice dancing partner Zachary Donohue won bronze in their individual events. They took silver in the team event along with teammates Nathan Chen, Vincent Zou of San Jose, Karen Chen of Fremont, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

Russia had finished first. But days later, the news broke that Russian superstar Kamila Valieva, only 15 years old at the time, had failed a previous drug test. As a result, no team medals were awarded at the games, and the investigation that followed took two-and-a-half years. Now, the International Skating Union has finally disqualified Valieva, removing her points, moving Team USA into first place for the gold and Russia into third for the bronze.

"It's super exciting. Of course, I can't wait to be with my teammates once again and celebrate all together," Hubbell said.

Hubbell shared that she's spoken to some of her teammates, and they hope to have their Olympic ceremony after all, ideally at this summer's Paris Games. Hubbell also talked with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze about the long journey to this point, who's to blame, systemic changes needed in the sport and her new life as a coach and choreographer in Canada with ice dancing legend Scott Moir.