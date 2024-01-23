Police investigating vehicle burglaries at Rutgers University in New Jersey

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating several burglaries at Rutgers University late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The incidents occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday through 3:40 a.m. Monday within Lots 99 A, B, C and Lot 81 on the Cook College campus.

The victims, who are all affiliated with the school, reported damage to their vehicle and items of value missing.

The campus is widespread, making it a challenge to patrol the university grounds, but students are worried that crimes on school property are striking too close to home.

Police are asking that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the RUPD's Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

The Rutgers University Police Department offered the following tips to stay safe:

-Stay alert and attuned to people and circumstances around you.

-Report suspicious activity or persons to the police immediately.

-Keep your vehicle locked, secured and do not store your key fob inside the vehicle.

-Do not leave valuables in plain view inside your vehicle.

-Avoid isolated or dark areas.

ALSO READ | 2 works stolen by Nazis during Holocaust returned to family of Jewish art collector

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.