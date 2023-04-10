More than 9,000 Rutgers University faculty members to strike

Union members representing more than 9,000 faculty and staff at Rutgers University could decide to go on strike at an all-member town hall meeting on Sunday.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- After no agreement was reached, more than 9,000 Rutgers University union members will strike for the first time in the school's history.

Three unions representing educators, researchers, and clinicians will go on strike Monday morning at 9 a.m. after no agreement was made on a new contract after nearly a year of bargaining.

Union leadership bodies met Sunday evening to take a formal vote on calling a strike.

