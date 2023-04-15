Rutgers strike: Rutgers faculty and labor union reach deal to end strike

The first faculty strike in the history of Rutgers University is now over after a tentative agreement was reached between faculty and union.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The first faculty strike in the history of Rutgers University is now officially over after five long days of negotiations.

The school and faculty unions that have been on strike since Monday have reached a tentative deal that would consist of new contracts to provide better pay and job security for both full and part-time faculty members.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement early Saturday.

Members of the unions must still approve the final contract and conversations will continue this upcoming week.

According to Gov. Murphy's office, all Rutgers classes will resume on Monday.

