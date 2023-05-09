9,000 workers at Rutgers University now have new contract

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nine thousand workers at Rutgers University now have a new contract.
The unions representing those 9,000 educators, researchers, clinicians, and librarians have voted overwhelmingly to ratify the deal.
It gives pay raises to full-time, adjunct, and graduate student workers.
The contracts are good through the end of June 20-26. Union leaders praised the ratification, calling it a 'testament to all our efforts.'
This brings an end to tough negotiations, which included the first strike ever in the school's history.
