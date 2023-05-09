The unions representing those 9,000 educators, researchers, clinicians and librarians have voted overwhelmingly to ratify the deal.

9,000 workers at Rutgers University now have new contract

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nine thousand workers at Rutgers University now have a new contract.

The unions representing those 9,000 educators, researchers, clinicians, and librarians have voted overwhelmingly to ratify the deal.

It gives pay raises to full-time, adjunct, and graduate student workers.

The contracts are good through the end of June 20-26. Union leaders praised the ratification, calling it a 'testament to all our efforts.'

This brings an end to tough negotiations, which included the first strike ever in the school's history.

