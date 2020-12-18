Society

Rutgers residence hall renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A landmark residence hall at Rutgers University in Newark, will be renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On Wednesday, the Rutgers Board of Governors unanimously approved the renaming of 15 Washington St. in Newark, in honor of the late supreme court justice and former Rutgers law professor.

A 17-story neo-classical building will be called 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall.'

While at Rutgers, Ginsburg pioneered teaching women's rights with a seminar in law and gender equality.

She also began to build the legal framework that would lead her to successfully argue landmark gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court, which she joined in 1993 as the second woman justice.

"When I think of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I hope future generations will understand her perseverance, her clear-eyed pursuit of justice and equity, and her care for those people who are often seen as voiceless or without history," Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said. "These are the principles that Ginsburg stood for. I think they are the principles that Rutgers stands for, and I'd love for future generations to understand how they are connected in that way."

The late justice often spoke fondly about her time at Rutgers.

"In 1963 when I started teaching at Rutgers, on law faculties across the country less than 20 women tenured track posts -- Rutgers ranked as a pioneer in that regard," Ginsburg said.

She taught at Rutgers Law School in Newark from 1963 to 1972.

