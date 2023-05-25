Ryan Seacrest unveils new broadcast studio at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation opened up a new state of the art broadcast media center at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- TV personality and 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest is stepping up in a big way for children going through a tough time.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation opened up a new state of the art broadcast media center at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday morning.

The state-of-the-art 1,275 square-foot Seacrest Studio at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital will help encourage kids to express themselves and find new creative outlets.

Patients will have the opportunity to create shows, play games, watch performances and interview celebrity guests.

Patients, visitors and staff will be able to watch the programming in the studio or throughout the hospital.

This is the 12th Seacrest Studio to open.

"We met the people here in this community in Memphis and it felt like the perfect fit, we had some magic moments especially with those who run Le Bonheur Hospital and we knew this is where we had to come next to create this excitement within the walls of a pediatric hospital is the mission of the Seacrest Studios," Seacrest said.

The 13th Seacrest Studio will open right here in New York at Cohen Children's Hospital this fall.