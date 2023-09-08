Wu-Tang Clan's RZA to hold 3-night run of symphony shows at Gramercy Theatre

RZA is set to hold a set of symphony shows to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan's debut album.

NEW YORK -- Wu-Tang Clan will swarm the Big Apple this fall for celebratory occasion.

As November marks the 30th anniversary of the rap group's gritty debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)", RZA, one of the Wu's co-founders, plans to celebrate the milestone with a series of symphony shows at the Gramercy Theatre.

The run of shows will take place at the Gramercy from November 7-9 to coincide with the critically-acclaimed album's release date on Nov. 9th.

Before then, RZA and Wu-Tang are scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden on September 15th and at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 27th.

The announcement of the new shows come after RZA collaborated with the Colorado Symphony earlier this year for a two-night performance, dubbed "36 Chambers of Shaolin and A Ballet Through Mud."

Tickets for RZA's 36 Chambers celebration shows at Gramercy are available now via Ticketmaster.

