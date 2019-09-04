Safe with $400K in jewelry stolen from home in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men behind a high-priced burglary in the Hamptons.Police say two masked men got into the home on Halsey Neck Lane in Southampton through an unlocked kitchen door on August 10th.They are accused of stealing a safe with $400,000 worth of jewelry inside.The burglars got away in a waiting vehicle.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).----------