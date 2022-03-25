NCAA Tournament: Giant killers Saint Peter's sets sights on Purdue in Sweet 16 tonight

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The St. Peter's Peacocks already pulled off two underdog wins. Can they do it again Friday night against Purdue?The path to the Elite 8 runs through Philadelphia where the Peacocks were practicing ahead of the big game.(Video in player from previous report)The 15 seed took out 2 seed Kentucky in round 1, 7 seed Murray State in round 2, and Friday night they'll try to bust some more brackets playing 3 seed Purdue.So when was the last time a Tri-State area team made it this far? That was Seton Hall 22 years ago.Peacocks head coach Shaheen Holloway was a point guard on that winning team back in 2000.He's now looking to make history again with so many people backing his team."With the last two years with COVID and everything been so down and so dark, right now is a time, especially in Jersey City, New Jersey, that everybody is rallying around us, it's been tremendous. The support has been unbelievable," Holloway said.That support includes famous fan, Former Giants Quarterback Eli Manning. He says everyone is late as he's been a Peacocks fan for years.If you want to attend the game in Philly, prepare to pay up.The $10 student tickets sold out in minutes.On StubHub, it appeared the starting price for resale tickets is $300 and goes all the way up to $2,500.----------