More than 200 guests attend special Thanksgiving dinner at Salvation Army in New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- People around the Tri-State are giving back on Thanksgiving.

At the Salvation Army in Montclair, the food flowed -- but so did the spirit of human kindness.

"It's a good place in Montclair to come to when you don't have much," dinner guest Vietnam said.

The feast began with preparations for the more than 200 guests.

"I've been coming here for years, they're so beautiful here," dinner guest Lori said.

Every year, the Salvation Army opens the doors to its dining hall, to not only the Thanksgiving meal, but to the care of loving hearts.

Some of their guests are familiar friends.

"I was homeless, I'm doing better now but the food here, the people wait on you like you're in a top notch restaurant, the turkey is the best," one guest said.

And some are new.

"This is great, I've never seen a lot of people here, and next year, I'm coming back," dinner guest Pauly said.

It takes a lot of volunteers to pull it off. They shared why they do it.

"I think this is wonderful giving back to the community and being able to serve them on a day like today," volunteer Steve Goding said.

"It gives me such a good feeling to see other people be able to get something to eat and be thankful," volunteer Catherine said.

Not only are they served a very festive dinner, but all guests leave with plenty of leftovers.

