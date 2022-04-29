Make-A-Wish recipient steals show in NFL Draft's heartwarming moment

Sam Prince, you got your wish! Thank you @WishNJ for making dreams a reality 💙



NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Giants filled their two biggest needs in the first round of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, taking edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and tackle Evan Neal with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks.But while the team is being lauded for what experts are dubbing stellar selections, it was the guy who made the big announcement who stole the show.Sam Prince, a Make-A-Wish New Jersey recipient from North Caldwell, announced the Thibodeaux pick in perhaps the most touching moment of the night.Thibodeaux, known for his own outsized personality, celebrated exuberantly with Prince, dancing and screaming before the pair joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for a photo op.Prince, who was born with multiple congenital heart defects and received a life-saving transplant when he was just 8 years old, has become a passionate advocate for organ and tissue donation and hopes to be a sports broadcaster some day.He learned that his wish would come true earlier this week from New York Giants legend Eli Manning, General Manager Joe Schoen, and Head Coach Brian Daboll.An ESPN crew was on-hand to capture the big surprise for a feature that will air as part of the ESPN "My Wish" series in July.Friday, April 29, marks the 42nd anniversary of the founding of Make-A-Wish, known as World Wish Day, in 1980.Since then, more than 500,000 wishes that have been granted for children like Prince with critical illnesses around the world.----------