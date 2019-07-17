Same-sex couple harassed, assaulted on Long Island, hate crime investigation underway

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a possible hate crime attack in which a same-sex couple were harassed and assaulted.
The incident happened on Main Street in Patchogue around 3:30 a.m. on July 7.
Authorities say two women were in an alleyway just west of the Patchogue-Medford Library when they were approached by a group of men.
One of the men allegedly made lewd comments toward the women, and after a verbal altercation, police say the man assaulted one of them.
Detectives do not believe the other men participated in the assault.
Hate Crimes detectives are investigating the incident since the victims are a same-sex couple who believe they were targeted.
The victim was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red bandana, red shirt, and red pants.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
