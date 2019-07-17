Same-sex couple harassed, assaulted on Long Island, hate crime investigation underway

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating a possible hate crime attack in which a same-sex couple were harassed and assaulted.The incident happened on Main Street in Patchogue around 3:30 a.m. on July 7.Authorities say two women were in an alleyway just west of the Patchogue-Medford Library when they were approached by a group of men.One of the men allegedly made lewd comments toward the women, and after a verbal altercation, police say the man assaulted one of them.Detectives do not believe the other men participated in the assault.Hate Crimes detectives are investigating the incident since the victims are a same-sex couple who believe they were targeted.The victim was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect is described as a black male wearing a red bandana, red shirt, and red pants.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.----------