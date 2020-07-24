Society

Former employee sues Texas Sam's Club after being forced to wear face mask

CONROE, Texas -- Christina Batista has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, Sam's Club in Texas after she said she was forced to wear a face mask.

Batista was a cashier at the store and said she was told she had to wear her mask under harsh conditions, she even said her employers harassed her about it.

"They were telling me I need to put the face mask on. They were telling me that I'm not doing my job fast enough," she said. "What if I passed out?"

She claims the store's AC is always broken, so she said she would take off her mask just to catch her breath.

"And they have me up front, doing a fast paced job and I couldn't breathe in the mask," she said.

A few weeks before quitting she posted a video on YouTube in hopes of getting the attention of the company.

"There is no AC up in this store," she said in the video. "It's hard to breathe in this face mask."

She filed the lawsuit herself on July 15 and is thinking of seeking council.

She's suing for $5 million for emotional pain and distress, along with suing for harsh working conditions.

Sams club said the following:

In just over a month working for us, our understanding is Ms. Batista never asked Club management for an accommodation or expressed a health concern related to the requirement of wearing a face-covering. In fact, we have provided face shields to other associates in the Club who have followed our accommodations process. An issue with our breakroom HVAC unit did not affect the remainder of the club. We will review the complaint and respond with the Court as appropriate after we are served.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexascoronavirusreopen texaslawsuitcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID LIVE: Cuomo gives briefing on bars, summonses
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warnings in NY, NJ as storms roll through
Elderly woman attacked, set on fire in NYC: NYPD
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
Walmart shopper charged with pulling gun during mask dispute
AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
4 hurt, 2 critically in Queens house fire
Show More
8 NYC public pools, 4 zoos reopening Friday with changes
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircraft
Lightning strike sparks large house fire in NJ
New York Mets host Braves on Opening Day of shortened season
Video shows burglars leaving with $17k in laptops from Bronx school
More TOP STORIES News