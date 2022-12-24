Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

CHICAGO -- Samsung recalled more than 660,000 washing machines, warning customers that the machine could short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The company received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers." Ten of these reports resulted in property damage, and three customers reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

Several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash are affected: the WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A and WA55A. The machines were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission published the range of serial numbers for the 14 models recalled.

The 663,500 washing machines were sold at bigbox retailers such as Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, and Lowe's from June 2021 through December 2022, costing between $900 and $1,500.

A software update can fix the fire hazard. "Consumers should immediately check whether their washer's software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated," the CPSC said.

All wi-fi equipped washers should automatically download the free software repair when connected to the internet, Samsung said. Those who don't have internet can get a free dongle from Samsung to plug in and download the free software repair.

