Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
27 minutes ago
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Feast of San Gennaro is back in person for the second year following the height of the pandemic.

San Gennaro kicked off Thursday in Little Italy.

The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.

San Gennaro started as a day-long celebration and now runs for more than a week.

This marks the 96th year of the annual festival.

