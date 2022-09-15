Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Feast of San Gennaro is back in person for the second year following the height of the pandemic.

San Gennaro kicked off Thursday in Little Italy.

The event celebrates the patron saint of Naples. It features rides, parades - and of course, a lot of delicious food.

San Gennaro started as a day-long celebration and now runs for more than a week.

This marks the 96th year of the annual festival.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.