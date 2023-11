2023 marks the 31st annual African Diaspora International Film Festival.

It has long featured films that address humanity around the world, this year's festival features eighty-five films from thirty-three different countries and will be running from November 24th to December 10th.

Sandra Bookman sat down with the festival co-founder Diarah N'Daw-Spech and the writer, producer and director of the opening night film, "Hope of Escape", Amy Gerber.