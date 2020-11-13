New York highway renamed after library security guard murdered on the job

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A Rockland County library security guard who was fatally stabbed by a patron earlier this year was honored Friday by having a highway renamed after her.
The Sandra L. Wilson Memorial Highway was unveiled along a portion of Route 454 in Spring Valley.
There were cheers, though the renaming of the state road also brought tears.
"It means a lot," mom Shirley Wilson said. "I'm still hurting. I'm still hurting right now."
Senator David Carlucci was joined by the family of Wilson, who was killed at the Finkelstein Memorial Library on February 18 after asking Blanchard Glaudin to turn down his music.
"We wanted to make sure that Sandra's legacy lives on," Carlucci said. "She had such an infectious smile, was someone who just gave off such positivity and did such good for our community."
Related: Mother speaks out after daughter killed in New York library stabbing
Glaudin was said to be a regular at the library who was known to Wilson, who worked at the library for nearly a decade.
"She was the best security guard because she knew everyone who came into the library," library director Laura Wolven said. "And she was happy to know them, so her loss is just a great one."
Several patrons held the suspect down while others tried to perform CPR. But Sandra Wilson, a mother of three and a new grandmother, did not survive.
Also Read: Spring Valley library stabbing suspect accused of attempted rape in 2019
Police said that Glaudin confessed and has shown "no remorse at all."
He is charged with second-degree murder.
Now, the signage is a reminder for the community and a source of meaning for family members.
"That she is watching over me, that she is free, that she is not down here dealing with the chaos that we are," her son, Marvin Heywood, said. "So that is a reminder that she's free."
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
New York highway renamed after library security guard murdered on the job
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News