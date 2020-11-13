Society

New York highway renamed after library security guard murdered on the job

By Eyewitness News
SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A Rockland County library security guard who was fatally stabbed by a patron earlier this year was honored Friday by having a highway renamed after her.

The Sandra L. Wilson Memorial Highway was unveiled along a portion of Route 454 in Spring Valley.

There were cheers, though the renaming of the state road also brought tears.

"It means a lot," mom Shirley Wilson said. "I'm still hurting. I'm still hurting right now."

Senator David Carlucci was joined by the family of Wilson, who was killed at the Finkelstein Memorial Library on February 18 after asking Blanchard Glaudin to turn down his music.

"We wanted to make sure that Sandra's legacy lives on," Carlucci said. "She had such an infectious smile, was someone who just gave off such positivity and did such good for our community."

Related: Mother speaks out after daughter killed in New York library stabbing

Glaudin was said to be a regular at the library who was known to Wilson, who worked at the library for nearly a decade.

"She was the best security guard because she knew everyone who came into the library," library director Laura Wolven said. "And she was happy to know them, so her loss is just a great one."

Several patrons held the suspect down while others tried to perform CPR. But Sandra Wilson, a mother of three and a new grandmother, did not survive.

Also Read: Spring Valley library stabbing suspect accused of attempted rape in 2019

Police said that Glaudin confessed and has shown "no remorse at all."

He is charged with second-degree murder.

Now, the signage is a reminder for the community and a source of meaning for family members.

"That she is watching over me, that she is free, that she is not down here dealing with the chaos that we are," her son, Marvin Heywood, said. "So that is a reminder that she's free."

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspring valleyrockland countymurderstabbinghighwaysstreet renaminglibraries
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC schools could go all-remote next week, mayor says
New York tightens restrictions as coronavirus surges
COVID NY: Jury service temporarily halted
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in veterans hospital blast
CityMD closing earlier due to long testing lines, staff staying late
UConn places all dormitories under quarantine
Marlins new GM now baseball's highest-ranking woman
Show More
How safe are outdoor dining igloos when it comes to COVID-19 spread?
Person-of-interest being questioned in 3 incidents of attempted rape in NYC
4 firefighters hurt, businesses destroyed in Freeport fire
CT study finds restaurants are top source of COVID clusters
Shoppers trying to buy PS5 report glitches on Walmart, Best Buy websites
More TOP STORIES News