Sandra Pérez named executive director of NYC Pride

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYC Pride announced Sandra Pérez as the organization's executive director.Pérez is a longtime non-profit executive with experience in nonprofit management, resource development and special events.A native New Yorker grounded in the Bronx and Puerto Rico, Pérez brings a wealth of lived experience to the work of NYC Pride.In prior roles, she has served as an advocate for Latinx/e arts and culture and has deep roots in the philanthropic sector, serving in multiple development roles for the Ms. Foundation for Women and as a consultant to the public and the private sector.She has also served as a program auditor and grant panelist for a variety of entities in the arts and social justice sectors such as the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Council on the Humanities.As a volunteer, Pérez brings an intersectional lens to her work and has proudly served on the LGBTQ+ Giving Circle with the Chicago Foundation for Women and the YMCA Young Achievers Program, where her efforts centered support to and training of BIPOC youth and leaders.As she begins her journey as executive director for NYC Pride, Pérez looks forward to collaborating creatively with other advocates on the issues confronting our diverse communities and mentoring the next generation of young leaders."I am thrilled to be joining NYC Pride at such a pivotal time in its development and look forward to bringing all of my lived experiences to our work," Pérez said. "I am eager to listen to and learn from our members, volunteers and community stakeholders on the challenges we are confronting as a people and amplifying the voices of the LGBTQ+ community who are emerging with solutions."Pérez's hiring is the culmination of a months-long search process that was spearheaded by On-Ramps, a non-profit executive search firm."The extensive search and subsequent choice of our next Executive Director were incredibly important for us as we look to the future of NYC Pride," said Sue Doster, Co-Chair of NYC Pride. "After a challenging period for us and our community, we are thrilled to have chosen a leader who will help pave the way for our next era."NYC Pride extends tremendous gratitude to David A. Correa who served as Interim Executive Director until a permanent candidate could be identified. Correa will remain with the organization as Director of Entertainment and Events.----------