Sandy Hook Memorial set to open to the public

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A memorial to those killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting is set to open Sunday.
The five-acre nature garden will have its own etiquette of respect.
A sign posted at the entrance reminds visitors that it is a sacred space to remember 26 first graders and educators who were killed in the 2012 shooting.
There will also be a water feature which will stay open until the winter.
The opening comes about a month before the 10-year remembrance of the massacre.
MORE NEWS: Veterans Day: Westchester County nursing home throws surprise parade to honor residents who served
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts