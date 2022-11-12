Sandy Hook Memorial set to open to the public

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A memorial to those killed during the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting is set to open Sunday.

The five-acre nature garden will have its own etiquette of respect.

A sign posted at the entrance reminds visitors that it is a sacred space to remember 26 first graders and educators who were killed in the 2012 shooting.

There will also be a water feature which will stay open until the winter.

The opening comes about a month before the 10-year remembrance of the massacre.

