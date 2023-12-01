NJ Transit takes 300 kids for a special holiday ride with Santa, complete with presents and treats

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- As December begins, holiday cheer is quickly spreading across the Tri-State.

In New Jersey, there was a special train ride courtesy of NJ Transit.

It's the annual "Railmen for Children" ride with Santa, and it was all for a great cause.

More than 300 less fortunate children and those with special needs boarded the train at Hoboken Terminal on Friday morning.

"I think this is a great experience for kids, you know, the kids are excited to see Santa, everyone is excited for the holidays, so that's why it's a great experience for the children," one attendee said.

"I'm pretty excited! My little cousin over here really wants to see Santa," a child said.

They took the train with Santa on an exciting journey along the Montclair-Boonton Line.

The ride featured presents, treats, decorations, and lots of holiday cheer!

Railmen For Children is an organization of train conductors and engineers that has sponsored this magical event for more than 40 years through annual fundraisers and charitable events.

