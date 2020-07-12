Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard on Long Island

Jennifer McLeggan is a nurse and single mother. She says she has tried to be a good neighbor since moving into her Valley Stream home 3 years ago.

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A single mother on Long Island says she is the target of ongoing threats and racist harassment at her home.Jennifer McLeggan, a registered nurse, owns a home on Sapir Street in Valley Stream. She claims a man has been throwing feces and dead squirrels in her yard.McLeggan says she has a video of him committing the acts, and he has allegedly threatened her saying she can "'be erased."McLeggan moved into the home two and a half years ago, but her suburban dream quickly turned into a nightmare when her next door neighbors, who are white, made it clear she was not welcome. The single mom claims it began with harassment over her yard."I bought the property when I was pregnant, and this is the truth, the property was in bad shape," she said. "I'm trying my best to make every effort to clean the property. I've done my best to clean the property. I mow the lawn, when there's snow out here I'm shoveling the snow by myself. I'm doing what I can to keep the property clean. I kept on noticing dog feces. I kept on noticing ticket ordinances from the Valley Stream Village town. I keep getting tickets. I keep seeing dog feces. I installed a camera here. I caught my neighbor throwing dog feces in front of my property. I took that video to court, and I won a judgment."McLeggan has posted signs outside her home detailing the aggression in case she is harmed. Her neighbors are now gathering around her, refusing to let her be pushed out."In case something happens to me here, then somebody would know I'm in the house with a baby," she said. "If I die in here, at least cops would see the sign."Nassau County detectives are investigating, and McLeggan says she has photos of her neighbors with a gun in a black face mask in the middle of the night, spitting on her property.Erica Coreas says she, too, was harassed when she first moved in, but not to this level."We're just trying to give her as much love and support as we can," Coreas said.The neighbors have now rallied behind McLeggan, with the goal now for the mother and her toddler to live in peace. McLeggan fears police have their hands tied.Eyewitness News knocked on her next door neighbor's door on Sunday night, and there was no answer.There is a protest planned this Thursday in support of McLeggan and her daughter."Nassau County will not tolerate any resident being harassed or intimidated because of who they are or what they look like," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement. "We take these allegations seriously, and Nassau County PD is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter."----------