Sarah Feinberg leaving MTA after legislature fails to approve leadership changes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Without an agreement in the NY state legislature to keep her on, Interim Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg is leaving the MTA at the end of day tomorrow, part of a shakeup at the top of the transportation agency.

Governor Andrew Cuomo planned to transition Feinberg to chair of the MTA, splitting the chairman and CEO positions currently held by Pat Foye.

But the arrangement met resistance in the state legislature, which needed to approve it.

Without a deal in place, Feinberg's last day at the MTA is Friday, July 30.

Feinberg still hopes the State Senate changes state law to allow the governor to split the jobs so she can continue to serve as chair of the MTA board and Janno Lieber can be named CEO.

But until then, she has reached the end of her line.

Running the subways and buses is a 24/7 job, and she is looking for some family time

Foye will be leaving the MTA either way tomorrow, becoming the interim chief of the Empire State Development Corporation.

If there is no last minute agreement to keep Feinberg on, Lieber, who is the current MTA construction chief, is expected to be named interim MTA head.

