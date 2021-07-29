Sarah Feinberg leaving MTA after legislature fails to approve leadership changes

Governor Andrew Cuomo planned to transition Feinberg to chair of the MTA, splitting the chairman and CEO positions currently held by Pat Foye.
But the arrangement met resistance in the state legislature, which needed to approve it.
Without a deal in place, Feinberg's last day at the MTA is Friday, July 30.
ALSO READ | Exclusive: NYC Transit Authority president rides subway amid spike in violent crime
Feinberg still hopes the State Senate changes state law to allow the governor to split the jobs so she can continue to serve as chair of the MTA board and Janno Lieber can be named CEO.
But until then, she has reached the end of her line.
Running the subways and buses is a 24/7 job, and she is looking for some family time
Foye will be leaving the MTA either way tomorrow, becoming the interim chief of the Empire State Development Corporation.
If there is no last minute agreement to keep Feinberg on, Lieber, who is the current MTA construction chief, is expected to be named interim MTA head.
ALSO READ | Sarah Feinberg to replace Pat Foye as head of MTA
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip