100+ students have to retake SAT exam after given wrong test in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- More than 100 students will have to retake the SAT exam after they were mistakenly given the wrong test.

There were 114 students who took the test Dec. 2 that was apparently used in October 2021.

The College Board informed school officials that the problem prevents them from accurately scoring the test because they don't use previously issued tests "to protect the integrity of the process."

Officials with Greenwich High School said of the 114 students who took the test, 77 attend the high school.

"While this is a College Board process, we care deeply about our students and we should not have relied upon College Board to message swiftly," said Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones. "We fully understand how stressful this is for our students to be faced with taking the SAT again when they should be winding down for the break."

Jones said she has contacted the College Board to better understand how the mistake happened but she says their response has not provided a clear understanding.

Students who were impacted by the exam mistake can take a makeup test Saturday.

The College Board released the following statement:

"Unfortunately, we discovered there was a misadministration at Greenwich High School for the December SAT. Students can take the makeup test on paper this weekend or the digital SAT in March. We understand the frustration of students and parents and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused."

ALSO READ | Loose steer spotted on train tracks near Newark Penn Station captured safely

Crystal Cranmore has the latest details.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.