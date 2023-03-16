NYC scaffolding bill aims to ease longstanding problem

Officials say it will clear the sidewalks and hold buildings accountable for finishing projects in a timely fashion.

Scaffolding that remains in place for months or years "is causing blight on our neighborhoods," said Councilman Keith Powers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council members are introducing new legislation that aims to speed up building facade work and curb the use of long-term sidewalk scaffolding.

The measure would provide support for buildings which need help getting work done quickly, reduce delays caused by permitting requirements and hold building owners accountable for failing to complete work in a timely manner.

"(Bill) H-0972 will create new timelines for the removal of scaffolding if no active construction is taking place over an extended period of time," said NYC Councilman Keith Powers.

Powers went on to say scaffolding that remains in place for months and even years "is causing blight on our neighborhoods, creating unsafe spaces and ... hurting small businesses that are buried underneath it."

The package of bills would also allow drone inspections to help property owners speed up the removal of scaffolding.

